Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 17,352 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

