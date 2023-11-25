Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 46,604 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 763.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.