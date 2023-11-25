Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 578,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,871,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.75.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

