Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,384 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Planet Labs PBC worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 84.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PL shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $8,020. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PL opened at $2.47 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

