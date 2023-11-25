Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 115.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

