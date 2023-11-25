Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11,866.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

