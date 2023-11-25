Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $120.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

