Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $318.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

