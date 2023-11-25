Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.43.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

