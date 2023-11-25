Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

