Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 225.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 875,861 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

NYSE FTAI opened at $41.80 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

