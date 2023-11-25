Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,325,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Intuit by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,152,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $564.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its 200 day moving average is $492.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

