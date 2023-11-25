Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10,662.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $221.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average is $234.02.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

