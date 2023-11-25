Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AAON by 26.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.84.

AAON last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

