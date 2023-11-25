Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $73.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.