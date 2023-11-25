Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 852.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Shares of PLTK opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

