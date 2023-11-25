Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 852.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.
Playtika Stock Performance
Shares of PLTK opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
