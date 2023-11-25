Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Playtika has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Playtika by 219.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $16,487,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

