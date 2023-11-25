PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 87,786 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 87,786 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $195,762.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 646,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,075,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.