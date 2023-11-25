PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

