PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Pacific Land worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $184,681 in the last ninety days. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,650.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,668.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,620.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

