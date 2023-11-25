PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,173 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.7 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

