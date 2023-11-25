PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 1,961,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

