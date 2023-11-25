PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $62,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 920.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 86,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 184,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.