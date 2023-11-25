Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

TSE PD opened at C$80.71 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.88.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 15.1968811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

