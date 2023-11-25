Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.71.

PDS stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $7,687,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

