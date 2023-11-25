Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $64,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 573,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,427,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Prologis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 119.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.