Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 219,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 40.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 162,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

