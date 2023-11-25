Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $848,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,214,100 shares in the company, valued at $477,659,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,730 shares of company stock worth $33,679,455. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.