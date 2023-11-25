QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QNST. B. Riley decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

QuinStreet stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $625.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $94,800 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

