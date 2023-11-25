R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.96% of R1 RCM worth $151,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 42.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after buying an additional 2,211,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

