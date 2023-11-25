Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Amar Maletira Sells 110,502 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

