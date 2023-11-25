Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported -0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.28 by 0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 0.14 million for the quarter.

RVSN stock opened at 1.46 on Friday. Rail Vision has a 12 month low of 1.42 and a 12 month high of 19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

