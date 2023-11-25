Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

