Raymond James Trims MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Target Price to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

MFA stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in MFA Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

