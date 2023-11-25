RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.