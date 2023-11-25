Reviewing NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NOVONIX has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A SES AI N/A -15.60% -13.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A SES AI 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NOVONIX and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

SES AI has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 154.11%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NOVONIX and SES AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $5.79 million 39.03 -$51.83 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -13.94

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOVONIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NOVONIX beats SES AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

