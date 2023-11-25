Reviewing Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) and Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK)

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK – Get Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ameritek Ventures and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ameritek Ventures alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameritek Ventures N/A N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies 13.68% 19.22% 13.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameritek Ventures and Watts Water Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameritek Ventures N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -1.63 Watts Water Technologies $1.98 billion 3.30 $251.50 million $8.20 23.91

Analyst Recommendations

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ameritek Ventures. Ameritek Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watts Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ameritek Ventures and Watts Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameritek Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Watts Water Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Watts Water Technologies has a consensus price target of $178.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Ameritek Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Ameritek Ventures on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameritek Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. provides various software and hardware products and services to businesses, organizations, and governments. The company provides warehouse management systems solutions that assists in running various aspects of warehouse day-to-day operation, as well as customized interfaces with automation and variety of material handling equipment; FlexFridge, a portable fridge to cater to the cooling needs of various businesses; and DittoMask, a face mask. It is also involved in developing Webbeeo, an encrypted blockchain message and voice interaction platform for businesses; block chain technology that is expected to reduce fraud in transactional business contracts; augmented reality software to control a six-axis robotic arm; and a robotic restaurant concept. In addition, the company focuses on manufacturing fiber optics; and providing an enterprise strategic management and leadership software to small and large businesses, and government agencies. Further, it focuses on developing a drone like human transportation vehicle that transports passengers between city centers. The company was formerly known as ATVROCKN and changed its name to Ameritek Ventures, Inc. in June 2017. Ameritek Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers, and water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself and retail chains; and wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameritek Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameritek Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.