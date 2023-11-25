Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $19.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $14.82 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Revolve Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

