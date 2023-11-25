Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $240,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

