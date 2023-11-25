Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Head to Head Review

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $30.43 million 0.85 -$5.68 million ($0.59) -6.98 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A $1,335.70 9.21

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -12.24% -17.60% -11.36% Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland.

