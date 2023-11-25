Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

