Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $268.57

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.57 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.34). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.37), with a volume of 441,186 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,685.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.41.

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.35. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

