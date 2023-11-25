Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Purchases 9,662 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) CEO R David Spreng bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, R David Spreng bought 7,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $92,925.00.

On Friday, November 17th, R David Spreng bought 6,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $518.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 52.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.