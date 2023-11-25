Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Acquires 7,689 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $96,343.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,066.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

RWAY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $518.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

