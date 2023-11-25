Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

R opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,087. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

