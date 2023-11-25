Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 8,983 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $72,941.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301,494.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $33,296.82.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $12,960.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,794 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $4,662.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,514 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $41,796.12.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $19,491.84.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,269 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $83,486.97.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,662 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $200,255.44.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.07 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 437,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.