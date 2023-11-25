Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,003. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

