Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $8,289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.