SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $235.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

