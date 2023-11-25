Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 117,676 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,676 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.00% of BWX Technologies worth $65,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 495,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,583,000 after purchasing an additional 466,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.